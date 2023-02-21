Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,400 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 83,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of Tapestry worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2,382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.55. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

