Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Edison International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $67.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.78. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.09%.

EIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

