Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,413.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,413.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $2,114,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,479,608. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.20.

RS stock opened at $247.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $160.29 and a 52 week high of $248.77.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

