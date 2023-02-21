Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,201 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.07% of Polaris worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Polaris by 47.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 15.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 4.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 14.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris stock opened at $119.30 on Tuesday. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.09.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Polaris’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. Its product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR, and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles, Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles, military and commercial off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles, Slingshot moto-roadsters, Aixam quadricycles, Goupil electric vehicles, and pontoon and deck boats, including Bennington pontoons.

