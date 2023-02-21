Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 9,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Atlantic Securities raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $107.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

