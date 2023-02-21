Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 134 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,747,000 after buying an additional 935,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $346,717,000 after buying an additional 393,786 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at about $75,639,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after buying an additional 115,422 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 2.3 %

EPAM stock opened at $338.21 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $462.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $342.13 and its 200-day moving average is $363.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.33.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

