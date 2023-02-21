Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 3,698 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lennar by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Lennar by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of LEN stock opened at $99.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.42. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $109.28.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lennar from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.53.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

