Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,154 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.7% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $286,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $354,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 5.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 19.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $303.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.63. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $402.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYC. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

