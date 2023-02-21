Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,788 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 21,740 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $662,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 802,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,634,000 after buying an additional 166,012 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 216,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $3,603,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

