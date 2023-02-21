Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 1,776 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 75.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

IR opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.13 and a 200 day moving average of $51.68. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.82%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

