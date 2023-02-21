Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 183.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,741 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 6.2% in the second quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Nasdaq by 5.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 8.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 32,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,620.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,620.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,198 shares of company stock valued at $375,601. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.49.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.50%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

