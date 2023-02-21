Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Position in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.21% of Altus Power worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMPS. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the 1st quarter worth $12,973,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Altus Power by 1,231.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,727 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Altus Power by 470.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 398,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 328,990 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altus Power by 18.9% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,558,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 247,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMPS opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 9.66 and a quick ratio of 9.66. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.82 and a beta of 0.63. Altus Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altus Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Altus Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

