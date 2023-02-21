Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 673.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,367 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 349.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 599.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,563.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,197. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average is $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 2.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.77.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.