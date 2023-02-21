Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Dover by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth $2,560,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Dover by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 146,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,774,000 after acquiring an additional 27,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Dover by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 115,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $155.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.28. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $162.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

