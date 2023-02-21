Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,012 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 17,127 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOLD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 355.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 65.9% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 760.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GOLD opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.75, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.