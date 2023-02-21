Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in Datadog by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $532,783.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,878.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $532,783.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,878.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $214,411.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 149,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,138,676.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 441,162 shares of company stock valued at $33,240,688 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $79.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.94. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $167.89. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of -499.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.66.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

