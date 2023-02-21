Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,162 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,590,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 26.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,793 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 8,271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.9% during the third quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock opened at $507.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $225.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $484.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.34. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.46.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.