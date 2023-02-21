Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,162 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,590,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 26.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,793 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 8,271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.9% during the third quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Costco Wholesale Stock Performance
COST stock opened at $507.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $225.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $484.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.34. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.
Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.46.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
