Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 282.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,947 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Westlake were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Westlake from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $125.00 price objective on Westlake in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Westlake from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.64.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $122.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.24. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $141.19.

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

