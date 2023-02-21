Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 394 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 39.8% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in ANSYS by 1.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 57.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in ANSYS by 1.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in ANSYS by 72.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,917,000 after acquiring an additional 127,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $270.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.36 and its 200-day moving average is $246.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $333.83.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

