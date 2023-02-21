Gabelli Funds LLC Takes Position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.09% of Jack Creek Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCIC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 11.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 307,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 12.4% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,092,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 120,560 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 7.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 913,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 59,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 189.8% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 93,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 61,352 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Creek Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ JCIC opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97.

Jack Creek Investment Company Profile

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

