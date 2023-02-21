Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stepan during the third quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Stepan by 306.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Stepan during the second quarter worth $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Stepan by 55.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Stepan by 8.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan Stock Up 2.7 %

SCL opened at $106.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.81. Stepan has a one year low of $91.64 and a one year high of $116.72.

Stepan Announces Dividend

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

Stepan Profile

(Get Rating)

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.