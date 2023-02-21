Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 201.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Exponent by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exponent by 332.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exponent by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Exponent Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $108.80 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.97 and a 12 month high of $112.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Exponent had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $112.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $106,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,015.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,575 shares of company stock valued at $381,186 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exponent

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.