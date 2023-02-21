Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 65,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $119.61 on Tuesday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.14 and a twelve month high of $127.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.06 and its 200 day moving average is $106.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.07%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NPO. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

