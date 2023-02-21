WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Embecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Embecta alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Embecta Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ EMBC opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. Embecta Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.77.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Embecta had a net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.88 million. As a group, analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Insider Transactions at Embecta

In related news, Director David F. Melcher acquired 3,100 shares of Embecta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $100,781.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Profile

(Get Rating)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.