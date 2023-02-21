Palantir Technologies (PLTR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR):

2/15/2023 – Palantir Technologies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2023 – Palantir Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2023 – Palantir Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Palantir Technologies had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Palantir Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Palantir Technologies is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Palantir Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $9.00.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $14.86.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,099,208 shares of company stock worth $8,191,917. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

