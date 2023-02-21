DoorDash (DASH) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/20/2023 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $58.00 to $68.00.

2/17/2023 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $70.00.

2/14/2023 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2023 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2023 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/19/2023 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – DoorDash was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $227.00.

1/9/2023 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2023 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.46. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $130.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.34.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $2,570,335.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,318,208.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,394.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $2,570,335.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,318,208.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,880,060. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

