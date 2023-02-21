Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Equinix (EQIX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX):

2/18/2023 – Equinix was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/17/2023 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $750.00 to $825.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $800.00 to $825.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $750.00 to $760.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Equinix had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $762.00 to $753.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $740.00 to $755.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $750.00 to $800.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $800.00 to $820.00.

2/15/2023 – Equinix had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $704.00 to $702.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Equinix was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/26/2023 – Equinix was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/18/2023 – Equinix was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $716.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.33, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $701.51 and a 200 day moving average of $652.43. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $776.35.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 161.46%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total transaction of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,726,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,088,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,726,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,697 shares of company stock valued at $11,770,596. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 182.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

