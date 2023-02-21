Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter worth about $107,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $54.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.49. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $58.04.

