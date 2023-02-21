Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 280 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pentair were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 1.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Pentair by 8.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 5.9% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.31.

Pentair Trading Up 0.9 %

PNR stock opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

