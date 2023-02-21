Sigma Planning Corp Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Price Performance
Shares of RYU opened at $114.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.86 and a 200 day moving average of $115.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $99.69 and a twelve month high of $127.59.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU)
- Is Alibaba the Jet fuel Launching China into New Frontiers?
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.