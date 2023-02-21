Sigma Planning Corp Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of RYU opened at $114.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.86 and a 200 day moving average of $115.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $99.69 and a twelve month high of $127.59.

