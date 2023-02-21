Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $110.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.92. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $143.86.

