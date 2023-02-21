Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 29,873 Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 97.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 44,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 97.2% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PBJ opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 12 month low of $41.86 and a 12 month high of $49.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.82.

About Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

