Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,720 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPAY. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 819.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 154.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter.
ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $54.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.42.
