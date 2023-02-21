CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.03. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $86.95.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at $15,683,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,660,750. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

