Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 162 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,980 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,768,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,980 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,768,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $15,461,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,596,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,605 shares of company stock worth $60,475,175 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.09.

MPWR opened at $502.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $541.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $411.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.90.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

