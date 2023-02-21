Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 5,763 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,757,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,560,000 after purchasing an additional 881,365 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,682,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,761,000 after purchasing an additional 271,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,831,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,125,000 after purchasing an additional 225,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INVH. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $44.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.74%.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.