Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in argenx were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in argenx by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,237,000 after purchasing an additional 182,835 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,974,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,680,000 after acquiring an additional 294,228 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,138,000 after acquiring an additional 79,119 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 569,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,773,000 after acquiring an additional 53,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 346,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,459,000 after acquiring an additional 39,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $428.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of argenx from €405.00 ($430.85) to €450.00 ($478.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $371.93 on Tuesday. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $256.44 and a 52 week high of $407.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.89.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

