Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 15,782 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,782 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,204,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,812,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689,300 shares during the period. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,472,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,464,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,025,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,099,208 shares of company stock valued at $8,191,917 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.42, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.90.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.77.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

