Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Holdings Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Avista by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Avista by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Avista by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Avista by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Avista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Avista Stock Performance

NYSE:AVA opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.51.

Avista Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.37%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Avista Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

