Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 24,837 Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,837 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.22% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,508,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 205,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,621 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWM opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average of $23.85. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

