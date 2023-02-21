Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $318,670,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 16.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,842,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,643 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 88.0% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,558,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,037,000 after acquiring an additional 729,299 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 64,013.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 680,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,897,000 after acquiring an additional 679,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 82.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,336,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,284,000 after acquiring an additional 603,085 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $234,141.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,378.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365.

AA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

NYSE AA opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -55.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.50.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

