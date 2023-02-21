Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,129 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of PPL by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of PPL by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of PPL by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in PPL by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPL to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on PPL to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

