Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Plus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PSTV opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.43. Plus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 1,003.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 124,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 50.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 33,735 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 237,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

