Vericel (VCEL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Vericel to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Vericel Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.46 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average is $25.65. Vericel has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $43.97.
Analyst Ratings Changes
VCEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Vericel from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Vericel by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 908,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,943,000 after purchasing an additional 534,997 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000.
Vericel Company Profile
Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.
