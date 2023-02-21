Personalis (PSNL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Personalis Stock Down 4.3 %
PSNL stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93. Personalis has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $10.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on PSNL. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Personalis from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Personalis from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Personalis from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Personalis
About Personalis
Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Personalis (PSNL)
- Is Alibaba the Jet fuel Launching China into New Frontiers?
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.