Personalis (PSNL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Personalis Stock Down 4.3 %

PSNL stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93. Personalis has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $10.79.

Get Personalis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PSNL. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Personalis from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Personalis from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Personalis from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Personalis

About Personalis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSNL. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Personalis during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Personalis by 168.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Personalis by 28.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.