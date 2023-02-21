Centerra Gold (CG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Centerra Gold to post earnings of C($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 0.2 %

CG opened at C$8.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.94. The company has a market cap of C$1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.18 and a 12 month high of C$13.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.75 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.88.

Insider Activity

About Centerra Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 5,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.19, for a total transaction of C$35,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$45,836.25. Insiders own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.