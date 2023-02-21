Steven Madden (SHOO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Steven Madden to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Steven Madden Trading Up 0.4 %

SHOO stock opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. Steven Madden has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 6.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 6.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 5.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Steven Madden

A number of research firms have commented on SHOO. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wedbush downgraded Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

