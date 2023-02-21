Tennant (TNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tennant Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. Tennant has a 1 year low of $54.90 and a 1 year high of $85.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.54 and a 200 day moving average of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tennant Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.41%.

Institutional Trading of Tennant

Tennant Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Tennant by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Tennant by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 124,612 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tennant by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tennant in the fourth quarter worth about $13,966,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tennant in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

