Upland Software (UPLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Upland Software Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upland Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 21,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Upland Software Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Upland Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

