NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NSTG stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

NSTG has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NanoString Technologies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray acquired 62,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $459,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 264,837 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,946,551.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey acquired 29,161 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $234,746.05. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $390,690.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 181.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.

